POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel holds its fifth election in less than four years
02:45
World
Israel holds its fifth election in less than four years
Last summer Israelis thought they finally had a government after a series of inconclusive elections. But Israeli leaders Prime Minister Yair Lapid and his partner Naftali Bennett decided to dissolve the government and go to the polls for the fifth time in four years. As Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports, while Israelis get ready to vote on Tuesday, polls show another political quagmire is likely…
October 31, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?