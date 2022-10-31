What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Israel holds its fifth election in less than four years

Last summer Israelis thought they finally had a government after a series of inconclusive elections. But Israeli leaders Prime Minister Yair Lapid and his partner Naftali Bennett decided to dissolve the government and go to the polls for the fifth time in four years. As Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports, while Israelis get ready to vote on Tuesday, polls show another political quagmire is likely…