POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What does Lula da Silva’s presidential victory mean for Brazil?
04:45
World
What does Lula da Silva’s presidential victory mean for Brazil?
After being jailed on corruption charges, the left-winger Lula da Silva has engineered a stunning political resurrection and returned as leader of Brazil. He's beaten incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in one of the most significant and bruising elections in the country's history. Marco Coimbra from the Economic Freedom Foundation unpacks what to expect from Lula’s presidency. #LuladaSilva #JairBolsonaro #BrazilElection
October 31, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?