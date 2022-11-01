POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Eurozone economic growth slowed sharply in the third quarter
Eurozone economic growth slowed sharply in the third quarter
Economic growth in the Eurozone slowed sharply in the third quarter, reflecting the impact of higher inflation on both consumers and households. GDP in the three months to September rose just 0.2% quarter on quarter. On an annual basis, economic activity was up by 2%, or less than half the expansion recorded in the previous three months. For more on this, we spoke to Craig Erlam. He is a senior market analyst at OANDA. #Eurozone #EconomicGrowth #Inflation
