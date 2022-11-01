POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Concerns grow in Bosnia and Herzegovina over rising suicide rate
02:15
World
Concerns grow in Bosnia and Herzegovina over rising suicide rate
Bosnia and Herzegovina's rising suicide rates have sparked worries about the country's mental health. All ages have experienced an increase, although it's the highest among youth. Psychologists cite various reasons such as pressure at work and school, the stigma associated with seeking treatment for depression and a lack of systemic protection. Aksel Zaimovic reports. #suiciderates #onlinebullying #Laktasi
November 1, 2022
