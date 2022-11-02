POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How are citizen journalists bringing the Palestinian perspective to the digital space?
04:44
World
How are citizen journalists bringing the Palestinian perspective to the digital space?
During Israel’s 11-day bombardment of Gaza as part of a military campaign, live videos and photos of events shared by Palestinian citizen journalists exposed an alternative narrative. Millions of people turned to their social media livestreams and engaged with the content shared by these citizen journalists. So, what makes their content so compelling and has this content changed the global perspective on the Palestine-Israel conflict? #Palestine #citizenjournalism #sheikhjarrah
November 2, 2022
