Türkiye, UN try to restore grain deal despite Moscow's decision

Over the past few days, Russia announced the evacuation of territories under Kremlin control in southern Ukraine, and that it would be suspending its participation in the Ukraine Grain Deal that was brokered earlier this year by the UN and Turkiye. Both Kyiv and Moscow cite concerns over security and guarantees. Meanwhile Turkiye says it's committed to continue mediating on behalf of the warring sides.