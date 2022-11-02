POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye, UN try to restore grain deal despite Moscow's decision
02:11
World
Türkiye, UN try to restore grain deal despite Moscow's decision
Over the past few days, Russia announced the evacuation of territories under Kremlin control in southern Ukraine, and that it would be suspending its participation in the Ukraine Grain Deal that was brokered earlier this year by the UN and Turkiye. Both Kyiv and Moscow cite concerns over security and guarantees. Meanwhile Turkiye says it's committed to continue mediating on behalf of the warring sides.
November 2, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?