Can Türkiye Become a Major Electric Carmaker?

On Saturday, it was a dual celebration for Turkiye. The 99th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic, and the inauguration of a massive manufacturing plant that will be producing the country's first electric vehicles. TOGG's first all-electric car rolled off the assembly line at its plant in Bursa. President Erdogan said the achievement was a step closer in making Turkiye an economic powerhouse. The sprawling 1.2 million square metre facility is expected to churn out 175-thousand vehicles a year once the plant reaches full capacity. TOGG's first electric car will hit the roads in the first quarter of next year. As global energy prices soar and the push for carbon neutrality gains momentum, many carmakers are looking to battery operated electric vehicles to replace cars powered by fossil fuels. But how can Turkiye differentiate itself in a crowded market? Guests: Peter Mock Europe Managing Director at ICCT Izzet Darendelli Associate Professor at California State University
November 2, 2022
