BizTech Share

Oil climbs on demand hopes after big drawdown in US stockpiles

Oil prices are rising today after industry data showed a surprise drop in US crude stockpiles, suggesting demand is holding up. But prices are also rising on a weaker US dollar, and after rumours trending on social media, that the Chinese government is considering ways to relax COVID rules from March 2023. For more on this, we spoke to Naeem Aslam. He is the chief market analyst at AvaTrade. #OilPrices #OilDemand #OilSupply