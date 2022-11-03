Israel’s “Crime of Aggression”| Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The US shields Israel from renewed international scrutiny and criticism after several UN Special Rapporteurs highlight in their latest reports to the UN General Assembly the growing consensus over Israel’s apartheid policies in the Occupied Palestinians Territories. We speak with the UN Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, about her latest report to the UN and why Israel’s illegal occupation is “indistinguishable from settler-colonialism”.
November 3, 2022
