03:22
World
Russia announces resumption of Black Sea grain deal
The export of crucial grain from Ukrainian ports under Russian blockade is to be resumed. The announcement was made by Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan who has been at the centre of intense negotiations aimed at saving the Black Sea grain deal. Suay Nilhan Acikalın from Ankara Haci Bayram Veli University weighs in on Moscow’s participation in the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. #Russia #Ukraine #Erdogan
November 2, 2022
