Brazil’s Bolsonaro thanks voters but does not acknowledge defeat

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has not conceded he lost the election but has begun paving the way for a transition of power. In a speech on Tuesday night, the incumbent thanked his voters and said he would follow the constitution but he stopped short of conceding that he'd lost the tight run-off to his leftist rival Lula da Silva. Editor of The Brazilian Report Euan Marshall weighs in on the way forward for Brazil. #Brazilelections #LulaDaSilva #JairBolsonaro