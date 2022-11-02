POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
North, South Korea fire missiles across maritime border for first time
North, South Korea fire missiles across maritime border for first time
Air raid sirens were heard across South Korea on Wednesday, as the North conducted ballistic missile tests in waters surrounding the peninsula. South Korean responded, drills with the US, which Pyongyang considers its sworn enemy, are set to go on all week. The exercises have fueled fiery rhetoric between the north and south, raising international concerns of escalation. Sarah Balter has more.
November 2, 2022
