BizTech
US Federal Reserve hikes rates by 75 basis points to highest since 2008
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday approved a fourth consecutive three-quarter point interest rate increase and signaled a potential change in how it will approach monetary policy to bring down inflation. Asian markets are all painted red, with Hong Kong leading losses and the dollar has strengthened against the euro and against major Asian currencies. For more on this, we spoke to Han Tan. He is the chief market analyst at Exinity Group. #UnitedStates #Federal Reserve #Interest rates
November 3, 2022
