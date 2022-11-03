POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Can Japan defend itself from North Korean missiles?
04:07
World
Can Japan defend itself from North Korean missiles?
North Korea has conducted more launches, including a suspected inter-continental ballistic missile, after firing nearly two dozen rockets on Wednesday. This forced Japanese officials to issue an emergency evacuation warning in parts of the country. Seijiro Takeshita from the University of Shizuoka explains how the country and its pacifist constitution could respond if Pyongyang continues its military aggression. #northkorea #japan #missile
November 3, 2022
