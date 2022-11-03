POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How will Netanyahu’s election victory impact Palestinians?
04:24
World
How will Netanyahu’s election victory impact Palestinians?
Sixteen months after losing power, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is on the brink of a dramatic return to office. With 90% of votes from the general election counted, Netanyahu's bloc is set to win 65 out of 120 seats. Uri Davis, a member of the Revolutionary Council of the Fatah Movement, looks at how Netanyahu’s return to power will impact Palestinian lives in occupied territories. #Israel #Netenyahu #Hamas
November 3, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?