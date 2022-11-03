POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Cost of living crisis: are digital nomads pushing up rental prices?
25:55
World
Cost of living crisis: are digital nomads pushing up rental prices?
The remote work lifestyle is booming in Europe, leading several governments across the continent to set in place policies to attract more digital nomads. Croatia and Estonia are just some of them, with Portugal becoming the latest country to introduce a visa for remote workers. With more individuals making high incomes settling into European countries where the average purchasing power is much lower than theirs, will locals be able to afford to live in their own cities? Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
November 3, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?