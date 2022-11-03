World Share

Cost of living crisis: are digital nomads pushing up rental prices?

The remote work lifestyle is booming in Europe, leading several governments across the continent to set in place policies to attract more digital nomads. Croatia and Estonia are just some of them, with Portugal becoming the latest country to introduce a visa for remote workers. With more individuals making high incomes settling into European countries where the average purchasing power is much lower than theirs, will locals be able to afford to live in their own cities? Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.