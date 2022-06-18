POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Playback: One boy documents his family's journey of loss and escape in Mariupol
25:25
World
Playback: One boy documents his family's journey of loss and escape in Mariupol
Here on #Playback, we bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week. Stay tuned as we dive into global events around the world. This week we begin in Kiev. It is estimated that nearly 100,000 Ukrainians have been killed since Russia began its attack. We've got the story of a young boy, who documented his and his family's heart-breaking experience of loss and escape from Russian forces... "Stop supporting terrorism." That's what Türkiye demands of Sweden before the European country can join NATO. And record-high gas prices and inflation in the US. How are Americans coping and what is the government doing to fix it?
June 18, 2022
