EU launches legal action against UK to preserve divorce deal

06:07
The European Union has launched legal action over the UK's plan to re-write the hard-won Brexit deal between the two sides. Britain says existing rules over the Irish border have created problems in its domestic economy. Boris Johnson's government wants to set new terms, but Brussels is pushing back hard. Paolo Montecillo reports. For the details on that story economist Taha Arvas joined us in the studio. He's an adjunct professor of finance at Bogazici University in Istanbul. #Brexit #NorthernIrelandProtocol #EuropeanUnion
June 17, 2022
