POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Just2Degrees: The Dangers of Climate Disinformation | Does Water Recycling Work?
26:00
World
Just2Degrees: The Dangers of Climate Disinformation | Does Water Recycling Work?
Climate change deniers are spreading disinformation through social media. And it only takes a single viral tweet to slow down the action needed to stop our planet from heating up. We’ll talk with an activist about the problem. Later in the programme, we look at water recycling. Can the water you use to shower with help water a golf course? We ask an environmental engineer. Guests: Harriet Kingaby Co-chair at The Conscious Advertising Network Susan Murcott Environmental Engineer and Lecturer
June 21, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?