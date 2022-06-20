POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Leftist Gustavo Petro wins Colombia’s presidential election
Leftist Gustavo Petro wins Colombia’s presidential election
Colombia elected its first left wing president on Sunday in a vote that could mean dramatic change for the South American country. Senator Gustavo Petro won the election with 51% of the votes and is promising to shake up the status quo. Colombia and Latin America analyst Juan Lucero Zelada discusses Columbia election and the rise of leftist in the country. #GustavoPetro #Columbia #ElectionWin
June 20, 2022
