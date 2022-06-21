World Share

The Extradition of Assange

For some, the US justice system is not a beacon of fairness and transparency. And in the case of Julian Assange, many see his legal ordeal as politically motivated. Nevertheless, the UK government has signed off on Assange's extradition, after a British court ruled a US trial would not qualify as oppressive, unjust or abuse of the extradition process. But human rights organisations could not disagree more. Among them Amnesty International, who condemned the UK decision saying the Wikileaks founder will not find justice inside a US courtroom, and instead could be treated inhumanely. Guests: Greg Barns, Julian Assange's Legal Adviser Andre Walker, British Political Commentator Andrew Fowler, Investigative Journalist