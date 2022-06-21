POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Saudi Arabia, Egypt sign 14 economic deals worth $7.7B
Saudi Arabia, Egypt sign 14 economic deals worth $7.7B
Saudi Arabia and Egypt have signed 14 agreements that will help the North African nation cope with the effects of the crisis in Ukraine on the global economy. The deals are worth around 7.7B for various projects. That's according to Egypt's General Authority for Investment and Free Zones. Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is in Egypt today as part of a broader tour of the Middle East. For more on the story, researcher Betul Dogan Akkas joined us from Durham in the UK. #Egypt #SaudiArabia #MohammadBinSalman
June 21, 2022
