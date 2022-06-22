World Share

Bosnia - Türkiye’s Major Foreign Policy Priority?

In this episode, we look at Türkiye's diplomatic outreach in the Balkans as the conflict in Ukraine nears its fourth month. Ankara says it will not allow new tensions to erupt into violence in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the region. Even before Russia launched its attack on Ukraine, Bosnia was facing its worst political crisis since a peace deal that was signed back in 1995. But Moscow's assault worsened the already fragile rifts in the Balkans as a whole. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has been on a tour of five Balkan countries, saying his main goal was to show how important regional stability was to Ankara. He also says Turkiye will support and organize any multilateral initiative in Bosnia, if all the sides agree. Claire Herriot reports from Sarajevo. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World's programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.