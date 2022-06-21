World Share

World Food Programme Halts Food Aid to South Sudan Due to Lack of Funds

Even before Russia's attack on Ukraine in late February, the need for international food aid and support was already at alarming levels. Countries like Yemen, and Afghanistan, having been plagued by conflict for years, were facing shortages and a humanitarian crisis. But now, the world's newest country is bracing for potentially worse, becoming the latest indirect casualty of the conflict in Ukraine. The World Food Programme says it is suspending food aid to 1.7 million people in South Sudan, citing critical funding shortages. Currently, 60 percent of the population is grappling with severe food insecurity. The dwindling aid money comes as wealthier countries divert their resources to Ukraine, which has been fighting off a Russian attack for four months. Adding to the shortfall from global donors are soaring prices for fuel and food. So can the international community find common ground to help the most vulnerable nations, while still keeping its commitments to Ukraine? Guests: Elem Eyrice Tepeciklioglu Associate Professor at Yasar University Mukesh Kapila Former Director for Emergency Response at WHO