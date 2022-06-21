POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel is set to hold a fifth general election in under four years
World
Israel is set to hold a fifth general election in under four years
The Israeli coalition government collapsed on Monday, sparking fresh elections, boosting the chances of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu making a comeback. Netanyahu's 12 years in power came to an end last year and as opposition leader he has fought hard to bring down the current government, for another chance to serve as prime minister. Mohammad Al-Kassim reports from West Jerusalem.
June 21, 2022
