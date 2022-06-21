POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tens of thousands of rail workers begin three-day strike in UK
Tens of thousands of rail workers begin three-day strike in UK
There has been major travel disruption in the UK on Tuesday with 40,000 rail workers staging the first of three days of strike action this week, resulting in a struggle for millions of commuters to get to work. The rail workers union wants pay rises to keep up with soaring inflation, but the British Government is resisting, and is threatening a modernisation programme with redundancies to try to improve efficiency. Other unions are threatening further strikes. Simon McGregor-Wood went to London's Kings Cross Station.
June 21, 2022
