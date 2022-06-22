POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
White House calling on oil firms to raise output to boost supply
White House calling on oil firms to raise output to boost supply
Oil prices are sliding amid worries that a slowdown in major economies will lead to lower demand. The crude benchmark Brent has fallen more than 4% to around $110 a barrel. Natural gas prices are also down more than 2%. This comes as the US government considers suspending some taxes on oil to ease the burden of high costs on consumers. US President Joe Biden has also called on American oil giants to boost supplies. For more on the oil market, AJ Bell financial analyst, Danni Hewson joined us from the UK. #OilPrices #OilTax #OilSupply
June 22, 2022
