POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Juneteenth: The Legacy of Slavery | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
26:10
World
Juneteenth: The Legacy of Slavery | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
While the US marks Juneteenth, a federal holiday to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States, racial disparities and the struggle for justice in America continues. Guests: Jeffery Robinson, Founder and Executive Director of The Who We Are Project Rev Mark Thompson, Activist and Host of Make it Plain with Mark Thompson Minkah Makalani, Professor of History at Director of the Center for Africana Studies at Johns Hopkins University
June 22, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?