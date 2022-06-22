POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel’s Coalition Collapse
Israel’s Coalition Collapse
If a democracy's health were based on the number of elections it held, Israel would be the healthiest democracy in the world. After the Bennet-Lapid government filed a motion to dissolve parliament on Monday, the country is now heading to its fifth election in three years. But will a new vote end the political deadlock? Jeremy Saltan Yamina Knesset Faction Director Mitchell Barak Former Aide to Benjamin Netanyahu Evan Cohen Former Spokesperson for Benjamin Netanyahu
June 22, 2022
