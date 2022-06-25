World Share

Africa Matters: China in the Horn

We begin in Ethiopia, where China is offering a helping hand to mediate the crisis in the Horn of Africa. Former adviser to the Somali president, Hodan Abdi looks at what has triggered the shift in Beijing's Africa policies. In South Africa, demand for foreign ingredients has shot up, as expat restaurants see a surge in local customers. And finally, we look at the impact of the climate crisis on the continent as deforestation rates spike. TRT World’s Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, brings you different perspectives from the people who make the continent come alive. #AfricaMatters