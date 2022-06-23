POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Can China break into the European defence market?
26:00
World
In April, Serbia took delivery of a brand new air defence system. However it didn’t come from Russia, its usual supplier. No… this one came all the way from China. So has Beijing finally found a way into the European arms market? GUESTS: Stephen Chan Professor of World Politics at SOAS, University of London Zeno Leoni, Lecturer in the Defence Studies Department at King's College London David DesRoches Former official in the US Department of Defence Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
June 23, 2022
