Iraqi parliament swears in new members to replace Sadrists
Iraq's parliament has sworn in new lawmakers to replace 73 members of a bloc led by Moqtada al-Sadr. The cleric asked them to step down earlier this month, because of a prolonged stalemate over forming a government. Entifadh Qanbar, former spokesperson for Iraq's deputy prime minister and president of the Future Foundation has more on this new lawmakers replacing the Sadrists. #Sadrists #MuqtadaAlSadr #Iraqparliament
June 23, 2022
