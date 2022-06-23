What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Iraqi parliament swears in new members to replace Sadrists

Iraq's parliament has sworn in new lawmakers to replace 73 members of a bloc led by Moqtada al-Sadr. The cleric asked them to step down earlier this month, because of a prolonged stalemate over forming a government. Entifadh Qanbar, former spokesperson for Iraq's deputy prime minister and president of the Future Foundation has more on this new lawmakers replacing the Sadrists. #Sadrists #MuqtadaAlSadr #Iraqparliament