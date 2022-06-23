POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Taliban appeal for international aid as quake death toll rises
World
Taliban appeal for international aid as quake death toll rises
Survivors of a devastating earthquake in Afghanistan are reported to be digging by hand through villages reduced to rubble. Over a thousand people have been killed but officials expect that figure to rise and say the tremor was Afghanistan's deadliest in 20 years. Meanwhile aid agencies are struggling to reach the remote region and the Taliban have appealed for international assistance. Shoaib Hasan reports.
June 23, 2022
