POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Layoffs and hiring freezes prevail among big tech giants
05:11
BizTech
Layoffs and hiring freezes prevail among big tech giants
Netflix is cutting hundreds of jobs as it seeks to streamline operations, in the face of tougher competition. The streaming giant says it's letting go of 300 people or about 4% of its workforce. Last month, the company fired 150 employees, shortly after reporting that it had lost subscribers for the first time in a decade. Earlier, carmaker Tesla said it would cut about 3.5% of its staff and Facebook-owner Meta will slow down hiring of new employees. For details, we spoke to David Madden, who is market analyst at Equiti Capital in London. #Layoffs #TechFirms #Netflix
June 24, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?