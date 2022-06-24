POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
China offers to mediate regional disputes in the Horn of Africa
05:22
World
For the first time China has offered to mediate regional disputes in the horn of Africa. Beijing says it wants to take its involvement in the region beyond trade and investment and play an active role in peace and security. Former senior adviser to the President of Somalia on relations with China, Hodan Abdi unpacks the challenges that China might face in resolving regional conflicts. #China ##HornofAfrica #security,
June 24, 2022
