EU steps up efforts to cut dependence on Russian energy
06:18
BizTech
Russia's attack on Ukraine has made energy a new battlefield. The EU has been searching for ways to cut its dependency on Moscow's fossil fuels and the quest to cut energy costs is also driving other countries to seek out new suppliers. Sibel Karkus has more from Berlin. For more on the story, Bob Ward joined us from London. He's the policy and communications director at the London School of Economics. #EuropeanUnion #Russia #Energy
June 24, 2022
