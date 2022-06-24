POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Investigating An Insurrection
Investigating An Insurrection
On January 6th 2021 thousands traveled from across the United States to attend Donald Trump's Save America rally. His battle cry had convinced them that the 2020 election was stolen, and that they had to stop it. Many tried, and stormed the Capitol. The former president is accused of an attempted coup, and Congressional hearings into that fateful day have unveiled some shocking revelations. Nick Quested Documentary Filmmaker Frank Buckley Law Professor at George Mason University Robert Gutsche Jr US Political Analyst and Senior Lecturer at Lancaster University
June 24, 2022
