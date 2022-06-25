POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade ruling on abortion rights
02:34
World
US Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade ruling on abortion rights
Nationwide protests are calling for a summer of rage, after the US Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade - the constitutional right to an abortion. The decision means individual states can now ban the procedure. Half are expected to introduce new restrictions, with states like Louisiana and Texas already announcing a ban. President Joe Biden has described the move as a tragic error and urged states to enact laws to protect abortion access. Andy Roesgen reports from Washington. #Roevwade #Abortion #SupremeCourt
June 25, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?