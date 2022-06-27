World Share

Spain and Morocco’s Migrant Tragedy

It wasn't the first time migrants had tried to scale the border fence between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla. But it was the first time since Madrid and Rabat mended diplomatic relations last month. Authorities say about two thousand people tried to climb the iron fence. At least 27 of them died as a result. Rights groups from Spain and Morocco are calling for an investigation into exactly what happened. But the government in Madrid has already made it clear who they think is at fault blaming a mafia of human traffickers. Luis Arroyo Former Political Adviser to ex-Spanish PM Zapatero Nabil Adel Research Professor at the ESCA Management School Carlos Conde Solares Hispanic Studies Senior Lecturer at Northumbria University