POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
G7 leaders announce plan to impose more sanctions against Russia
04:20
World
G7 leaders announce plan to impose more sanctions against Russia
The leaders of G7 nations have issued a stern warning to Russia of greater consequences, if it continues its invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also joined the meeting via a video link repeating his calls for more arms and sanctions against Russia. Denisse Rudich, director of Rudich Advisory discusses whether these sanctions are having the desired effect. #G7leaders #Russia #sanctions
June 27, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?