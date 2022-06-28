BizTech Share

Oil extends gains as major producers flag capacity limits

Oil prices rallied for a third day in a row on Tuesday, as threats to global output risked tigthening the market, just before OPEC+ meets later this week to address supply concerns. In Libya, a worsening political crisis may lead to more disruptions to exports, and in Ecuador, anti-government protests are threatening to shut down production completely in the former OPEC member. For more on the oil market, we were joined by Naeem Aslam, who is chief market analyst at AvaTrade in London. #OilPrices #OPEC #EcuadorProtests