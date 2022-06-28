POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UN to broker new talks between Libya rivals to agree on elections
02:08
World
UN to broker new talks between Libya rivals to agree on elections
The heads of Libya's two rival legislative chambers have met in Geneva on Tuesday for negotiations aimed at restoring a United Nations-led election process that fell apart last December. The North African nation has experienced more than a decade of chaos and conflict since former leader Muammar Gaddafi was ousted in 2011. And the political situation in this oil-rich nation remains extremely complicated. #Libya #Peacetalks #UN
June 28, 2022
