Photos and Video Show Greece Militarising Aegean Islands Close to Türkiye’s Bodrum

Recently released photos and video by Anadolu Agency confirms what Ankara has been warning about for years. That Greece is continuing to violate international law by militarizing islands in the eastern Aegean Sea. The latest island in question is Keci or Pserimos as it is known in Greece, which lies just a few kilometres off Türkiye's coast. The tiny islet, just eight kilometres from the resort city of Bodrum in Türkiye's southwest, has seen recent construction of pre-fabricated buildings, and watchtowers. Video also shows Greek troops and heavy weapons being deployed across the island. Ankara has long argued that Keci Island is legally required to remain uninhabited and demilitarized. Turkish officials have also repeatedly condemned Greece's militarization of other islands in the eastern Aegean, saying it goes against the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne that established the modern borders of both Greece and Türkiye. Guests: Mehmet Ugur Ekinci Foreign Policy Researcher at SETA Tudor Onea Assistant Professor at Bilkent University