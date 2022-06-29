World Share

RUSSIA: Using Africa as a proxy war battleground?

Russia’s actions in Ukraine are already spreading fear that it wants to extend control across Eastern Europe. Now the country appears to be setting its sights on Africa - in what some NATO members are calling a “worrying” threat to the security of the bloc’s allies. Guests: Oluwole Ojewale Central Africa Analyst at the Institute for Security Studies Pauline Bax International Crisis Group Vyacheslav Matuzov Former Russia Diplomat Mark Webber NATO specialist