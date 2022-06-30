POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
African Union calls for restraint in Ethiopia-Sudan border dispute
05:22
World
African Union calls for restraint in Ethiopia-Sudan border dispute
The African Union Commission has called on both Sudan and Ethiopia to refrain from military escalation over the Al Fashaga territory. Tensions have been on the rise over the disputed border area, with Sudan recently accusing Ethiopian forces of executing seven of its soldiers and one civilian who had been held captive. Jan Pospisil from the Austrian Study Centre for Peace and Conflict Resolution weighs in. #Ethiopia #Sudan #AU
June 30, 2022
