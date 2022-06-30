POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ferdinand Marcos Jr vows to ensure food security in the Philippines
02:33
World

Ferdinand Marcos Junior, son of the longtime dictator, has been sworn in as the new president of the Philippines after winning last month’s election in a landslide. He says ensuring food security will be among his top priorities. He’s taking over from controversial president Rodrigo Duterte and inherits an economy ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as rising inflation and living costs. His father Ferdinand Marcos was ousted in a revolution in 1986. Marcos Junior has distanced himself from his father’s rule but has not criticized it. He’s even praised some elements of it.
June 30, 2022
