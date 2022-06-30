World Share

NATO Meets in Madrid

It's been four months since Vladimir Putin shocked the world by ordering his troops to attack Ukraine. So with the conflict still raging, this year's NATO summit in Madrid focused on dealing with Moscow. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended the meeting virtually, and warned the military alliance that Moscow's ambitions will not stop at his country. Mark Kimmitt Former US Assistant Secretary of State Onur Erim Political Analyst and Author Peter Zalmayev Director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative