POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why has the Al Fashqa triangle become a strategic military zone?
02:23
World
Why has the Al Fashqa triangle become a strategic military zone?
The African Union has called on both Sudan and Ethiopia to refrain from military escalation over the Al Fashqa border area. Khartoum has accused Ethiopian forces of executing seven of its soldiers and a civilian who had been held captive. Ethiopian analyst Henok Gabisa explains why the al-Fashqa triangle has become a strategic military territory for Ethiopia. #alFashqa #Sudan #Ethiopia
June 30, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?