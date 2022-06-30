POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
World leaders gather in Madrid for final day of NATO summit
The NATO summit has ended with leaders agreeing to sweeping changes aimed at transforming the western military alliance. In response to Russia's attack on Ukraine, there's to be a huge increase in the number of troops deployed in Europe. The leaders have also endorsed a strategic document to help deal with what they call a more dangerous and competitive world. It also addresses the challenges posed by China. Our Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Madrid.
June 30, 2022
