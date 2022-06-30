POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Lawmakers vote to hold new elections in Israel on November 1
02:14
World
Israelis are heading to the polls for the fifth time in less than four years after the dissolution of the parliament on Thursday. Former foreign minister Yair Lapid will be the caretaker prime minister until a government is formed following an election in November. It also creates an opening for Israel's longest-serving prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to return to office despite being on trial for corruption charges, which he denies. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz has more from occupied East Jerusalem.
June 30, 2022
